Space exploration specialists give insight on SpaceX launch's impact

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Demo-2 SpaceX launch is set to be a moment for the historic books. It will mark the first time a private company has sent humans into space, and preparation for the launch ignited excitement around space travel.

The Challenger Learning Center's board president Alan Hanstein believes it will bring a lot of people together.

“I mean I think everybody’s excited about this. It’s a pretty big deal," said Hanstein.

Hanstein explains that one of the things that excites him the most is the awakening of a new generation to space exploration.

“A whole new generation of people and especially kids are excited about learning science, technology, engineering and math," Hanstein states. "I think every kid watching this launch right now is thinking I want to be an astronaut.”

Though Wednesday's launch was scrubbed due to weather conditions, Hanstein sees it as a launch pad to teach the youth.

“Once you get kids excited about it then we can explain well why they were scrubbed," said Hanstein. "They were scrubbed because of the weather. How does weather work? Let’s talk about the science behind that. How does it lift off? And that’s what we do here at the center.”

Major delays is something former Florida U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is too familiar with.

He was an astronaut on the space shuttle Columbia in 1986, which is known as the most delayed flight in the history of the U.S. space program.

“We scrubbed four times, and finally on the fifth try we went on an almost flawless six day mission,' said Nelson.

Nelson says the astronauts may feel slightly disappointed now, but when Falcon Nine finally takes off, it will be an experience unlike any other.

"Once you get in orbit it is one of the most incredible perspectives that you can ever have looking back at our home, and our home is the planet," explains Nelson.

The perspective from space is an experience that Hanstein hopes to take on as a space tourist.

“I’m optimistic that one day maybe space tourism is something that anybody can do and I’ll be able to see the earth and the horizons of earth from space myself," said Hanstein.

Until then, Alan says he will wait to see the launch in person Saturday afternoon. The official time is set for 3:22 pm.

