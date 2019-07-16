Space showcased at Old Florida Capitol on Apollo 11 50th anniversary

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Many people taking time on Tuesday to commemorate the historic Apollo 11 mission's 50th anniversary at a space exhibit held at the Old Florida Capitol.

Just like some 600 million people watched the Apollo 11 Mission live on television 50 years ago, these youngsters' eyes are glued to the screen while watching a recording of that 1969 mission coverage.

The old TV set and living room is a part of the "Moon, Stars, and Sunshine State" Exhibit at the Old Florida Capitol.

Seven-year-old Toby Faircloth attending opening day Tuesday.

"I like it so far."

"Tell me what do you like."

"That big space ship right there."

This big space ship is a small replica, of course.

"There's all sorts of wonderful things to see."

Senator Bill Nelson's jumpsuit that he wore in space, as well as a polo he wore is on display. The food the astronauts ate, a hard hat, and commemorative shovel from the groundbreaking of the Kennedy Space Center, also on display.

There are also interactive activities that you can see 9-year-old Logan Waller really enjoying.

"I like the TV over there where you can listen on it."

The museum director says the exhibit also looks at the socioeconomic and cultural factors that contribute to the idea of science, space, and political processes of space missions from then and now.

"Where countries are negotiating with each other about who's going to play a role and where and how. It's really very much a peace keeping mission as it is anything else."

Alesha Waller likens the impact of Apollo 11 on lives to the 9/11 terror attacks.

"It's a different type of experience but also everybody from that generation, that was a major event in their life. They remember who they were with, what day, where they were at.So, it's neat."

The exhibit runs until December.