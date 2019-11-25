Spain seizes 'narco sub' carrying more than 3 tons of cocaine

(CNN)- Authorities in the Spanish region of Galicia seized a semi-submersible submarine carrying more than 6,614 pounds of cocaine on Sunday.

The drugs are thought to have originated from Colombia but authorities are still investigating, according to a spokesman for the Civil Guard, a military agency with policing powers.

The vessel was seized Sunday off the coast of the port of Aldan. Two of the three crew members operating the 72 foot vessel were arrested.

Both are Ecuadorian nationals, according to the Civil Guard spokesman, who said that authorities are looking for the third crew member.

"We are working on getting the submarine out of the water to check everything properly," he added.

The submarine was detected as a result of an "international operation" that involved Spanish Customs, Spanish National Police and the Civil Guard.