Speaking with your children about the protests and racism

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Protests are creating conversations everywhere, maybe including your own home.

But, how do you talk to your kids about things they're seeing on the news or right out their own front door?

Child experts say talking to your kids about the protests and racism in our communities can help them both understand and eventually help solve the problem.

"Some people say, I want my children to be on the front lines to witness it and experience that and as a protective person they're able to keep their child safe at that time as they're experiencing this peaceful protest. Some care givers feel as if I want to show you what's happening on the internet and lets have a conversation,” licensed clinical social worker Valerie Dallas explained.

"It's a very difficult conversation to have, But, I encourage everyone of the parents, regardless of your race or your culture, to be very honest." said Dr. Cheron Davis, an assistant professor of reading education at FAMU says.

Dallas also says it's important to teach kids to celebrate the differences they notice in other people.

