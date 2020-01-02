Special election set for Senate District 13 seat

By: WALB News Team

January 2, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) — A special election date for the Senate District 13 seat has been set following the passing of Sen. Greg Kirk, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

The special election is set for Feb. 4.

District 13 includes Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner and Wilcox counties.

If there is a runoff election, it is set for March 3.

Qualifying will be at the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State in Atlanta on Jan. 2-3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The qualifying fee is $400.

The last day to register to vote in the special election is Jan. 9.

