Spoofing victim speaks out after scammers call claiming to be holding his mother hostage

Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WCTV) -- Wednesday afternoon Jeremy Vincent’s caller ID said his mom was calling, this time he was grateful it was actually her; this past weekend that wasn’t the case.

"It was scary. I've never experienced anything like that before.”

Saturday just before 1am, Jeremy's phone rang. It was his mom's number, but it was a man on the other end.

"He said we've got her tied up, and I just want you to know if you call the police we're going to kill your mother."

Jeremy shaken by the call and initially unsure of what to do next. His mom lives alone nearly a thousand miles away in Missouri.

"He said that we wanted payment. He didn't specify the amount."

Jeremy said it never crossed his mind that what was happening might not be real.

"I had no reason not to take it seriously."

He hung up and dialed 911. Police in Missouri showing up to his mom's door within minutes. His mom Kathy frightened by the early morning knock, and even more shocked to learn what was behind it.

"I could not believe he got a call from my number," Kathy said.

Jeremy's phone had been spoofed, Kathy had been asleep the entire time.

Kathy added, "There are people out there now that will go to any lengths to try to get money,"

The hard part, Jeremy said, is the idea he may never know who was behind it.

"They're not going to track these people down. They're probably states and states away," Jeremy said.

The Federal Trade Commission seeing an uptick in scams in florida, with consumers losing more than $400 million in 2018.

"People are really pushing the envelope into some dark criminal activity," said Blake Dowling.

Dowling the CEO of Aegis, A business technology company, said one way to crack down is stricter laws.

"Our leaders will have to take action to protect us because these calls will continue," Dowling said.

A phone call Jeremy said could be one of the most terrifying calls in a person’s life

