Springhill Road residents speak out after 45 crashes over 7 years

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Over the past seven years, 45 crashes have taken place along a stretch of pavement, known as Springhill Road. Among those 45, three were known fatalities, the latest one happening on July 18.

Many residents that live in the area say that the factors impacting those incidents, varied. The road which is known for its winding curves, has the people living along it, worried about their safety, as they are all too familiar with the crashes.

Daniel Romans has been living off of Springhill Road for 19 years, and as he looks out onto his front porch he states, "Most of the time the road is very calm and quiet."

But the sounds of car zooming by, he admits, has become so commonplace that he has become used to it. But the frequency of accidents, has him on edge, "I have had my mailbox run over, cars come into the yard. You can see it right up there," pointing to a broken orange pole, "My telephone exchange."

This scenic route has been marked with 45 wrecks over seven years.

The first fatal WCTV recorded was on July 27, 2017 where one 22-year-old lost her life after losing control of the vehicle, which later caught on fire. Three months later, near the same street of Hudson Lane, a similar incident occurred where one woman crashed into a tree, and the vehicle caught fire.

More recently, on July 18, a 21-year-old crossed over multiple lanes, before hitting a tree. Lately, there have been no reported incidents, but many are using this road as an alternative route, as construction on Crawfordville Highway is near completion.

Wendell Davis, a resident in the area for over 45 years, shares that between the hours of 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., its a racetrack out on the roads, "Now the traffic has doubled. You used to go out and the cross road and go right on out. But now seven in the morning you have to wait and the cars just flying."

The cause? Romans says, those behind the wheel are to blame, "People just think they can take advantage of it because it is a rural rod. There aren't a lot of homes on this road, so they just feel like they can drive the way they want to."

Nico Chen, the local mailmen who tends to the majority of homes off Springhill Road shares he always practices caution on the winding road, "There's a lot of you know blind spots I call them you dip up and dip down and there's a lot of corners."

Although the county has widened one bridge and added in rails, residents say the road is still narrow, because the rails are too far in. With a continuous flow of semi-trucks on the main road, locals like Chen are asking for more to be done, "I don't want to say it is what it is, I don't know how you fix people going around corners. Maybe putting a police officer there."

All those in the area, hope that traffic will begin to lessen as the construction finishes on Crawfordville Highway, leaving Springhill with less likelihood for an accident.

The county shares the county says its engineering department is conducting a traffic study, which will determine any need for new signs or pavement.