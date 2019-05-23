St. John's Episcopal renovations going smoothly

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- May is National Historic Preservation Month. In honor of that, the state's Division of Historical Resources is highlighting the restoration project at St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Tallahassee.

Thursday evening, an open house was held, showcasing the work being done on the church, which was built in 1888.

The work includes installing new infrastructure on it's water system that had deteriorated the historical brick.

"We're working on the bell tower now," said construction worker Wallis Walker. "They have some structural issues in there, so we're putting some support rods in. That will hold everything together, tying it back into the church roof itself.

"And, we're actually putting a new slate composite roof on the church itself that will have more of the look when it was originally built," he explained.

The project is paid for with help from state grants and is expected to wrap up by the middle of September.