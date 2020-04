By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- St. Marks Powder has confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The company says the employee has self-reported their positive testing.

SMP officials say the individual has not been at the facility since March 18, after being directed to self-quarantine after having close contact with another employee who previously tested positive.

Authorities say all three COVID-19 positive are "recovering well."