St. Marks Powder says employee tests positive for COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- St. Marks Powder says one of their employees has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

SMP told employees that the employee is doing well, most likely contracted COVID-19 after traveling to a country on the CDC's watch list and was asked to self-quarantine prior to exhibiting symptoms (and has been quarantined for 11 days).

The company says, because of the 11-day quarantine, the majority of SMP employees are at no risk because they had no contact with the employee.

