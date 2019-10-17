St. Marks keeps eye on the forecast as tropics heat up

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 17, 2019

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) – Hurricane season may be winding down, but those who live in coastal communities along the Big Bend know to keep a close eye to the forecast.

That's especially true this weekend, as towns like St. Marks prepare for a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico to make its way towards the Panhandle.

Despite the looming storm, many in town were enjoying the comfortable temperatures Thursday evening. Amy Tucker has lived in the area for years.

"It's a little tropical storm. This is nothing," she said.

But Riverside Cafe owner Stan West has a more cautious outlook.

"Do you take care of things or do you not take care of things," he said. "There's always that chance it could blow up."

West can read off a menu of past storms and their effects in St. Marks. With storm surge on the table, he says his restaurant could see a foot or more of water.

"We got everything so it can be washed out and clean up and we can get back into business just as quickly as possible." he said.

It's a positive outlook, just like a group of guys staying in the area from Atlanta. The storm threatens to cut short their annual fishing trip.

"We'll just play it by ear," James Palmer said. "We're gonna drink some beer have a good time and enjoy being down here and see what happens."

With the St. Marks Snow Crab festival set for Oct. 26, the town is hoping for minimal cleanup.

"Hopefully it will blow through and it won't be as big a deal as it looks like it could be," West said.

And for longtime grocery store owner Joy Brown, some wind and rain is fine, up to a point.

"Of course we get anxious about it and little bit of worry, but we just hope and pray it ain't nothing like Michael," she said.

It's not hard to get people talking about last year's monster storm.

Ask anyone, they'll say the community is stronger now because of the last 12 months.

