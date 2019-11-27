St. Peter's founder accused of sexual misconduct, report says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Eric Dudley, the founder and former dean of St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral, carried out sexual misconduct and harassment against at least four young men over several years, according to a report from an independent organization.

The church brought in Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment, or GRACE, to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations shortly after they surfaced and Dudley resigned in August 2018.

GRACE, which is a non-profit organization that helps Christian groups confront sexual abuse within their communities, published the results of that investigation on Tuesday.

You can find the PDF file of the full report on this page under "GRACE Report on Eric Dudley."

When Dudley resigned, a letter from the bishop posted to the church's website said it stemmed from complaints of alcohol abuse and "inappropriate displays of affection."

According to the report, four men identified themselves to GRACE and said they were victims of Dudley's misconduct. GRACE was told there may be other victims, but it was unable to locate some of them, while others simply didn't want to speak.

Archbishop Robert Duncan said the church acted promptly when it was made aware of the claims. Duncan said although it is embarrassing, the goal now is to be transparent.

"We are heartbroken that we are added to those statistics, that minority of statistics, but nonetheless those statistics in which something that was not right happened here." Duncan said.

The church has posted a statement and the letter it sent to the parish about the report on its website.

In June 2018, while Dudley was gone for a three-month sabbatical, a victim made a formal complaint to the bishop about Dudley's violation of the diocese's sexual misconduct policy, the report said. On August 20, 2018, another victim called the bishop and reported he recently learned about sexual harassment in his seminary course, and he felt the need to tell the bishop about what Dudley had done to him.

According to the report, this is when the bishop issued a "Godly Admonition" telling Dudley to resign immediately, which he did. At the time of their reports, neither victim knew the other had talked to the bishop about Dudley.

A third victim came forward after hearing about the other allegations, and he said Dudley did similar things to him that spring. GRACE spoke to a fourth man who had been a victim of similar misconduct from Dudley years earlier.

The GRACE report says the victims all had similar backgrounds: young men who were new in town with little social network and in need of a mentor. The report also said some of the victims came from troubled homes, had poor relationships with their fathers and struggled financially. Additionally, they all looked similar physically and were newly married or had a young family.

All the victims said Dudley had invited them to spend time with him, and those personal meetings became more regular. One victim said the meetings progressed into counseling sessions in Dudley's office, and the victim confided his vulnerabilities and struggles to Dudley.

All the victims told GRACE that Dudley would pivot into more personal, intrusive and intimate conversations after establishing a rapport as a mentor.

The report said Dudley would share his loneliness, then tell them how important their friendship was to him. Additionally, he'd tell them how much he "loved" them.

Dudley would shower the victims with gifts, and he encouraged them to pursue the ministry and become more involved in the church.

Each of the reported victims told investigators Dudley eventually crossed physical boundaries. This usually happened when the men were alone, and Dudley talked to them about vulnerabilities they previously discussed, according to the report.

This lead to Dudley to putting his head in the victim's lap, holding the victim's hand, touching their feet or caressing them, according to the report. In many cases, Dudley would arrange for him and the victim to sleep in the same bed, and he even kissed one of them on the mouth, according to the GRACE report.

On one occasion, the report says Dudley asked one of the men to join him lying in a bed, then got on top of him, kissed him, rubbed on him, and took his shirt off before the victim shoved Dudley away and asked him to stop.

Whenever a victim told Dudley they were uneasy with the touching, Dudley would normalize the behavior by saying he was an affectionate person, or he'd reassure the victim he was not sexually attracted to men.

In 2005, Dudley left St. John's Episcopal Church due to the church's "deeply unrepentant heresies" as it became more accepting of the gay community, the report said. In 2003, an openly gay man was elected bishop of the Episcopal Church.

One victim told GRACE Dudley invited him on a trip to visit two large Anglican churches in South Carolina and Northern Virginia. When they arrived to the hotel in South Carolina, Dudley checked in and informed the victim the hotel accidentally booked a single room with a king-sized bed, instead of two double beds.

The victim said he woke up the next morning with Dudley's hands inside his shirt, rubbing his back and chest. The victim said he was shocked, but Dudley acted like everything was normal, so they carried on with their day.

When they checked in to the next hotel in Northern Virginia, they again only had a single king-sized bed. Dudley admitted to the victim he requested the bed because he "just enjoyed being close" to him.

Dudley also told the victim "I'm not gay, I don't want to run away to California and marry you."

On the same trip, Dudley made multiple sexual advances toward the victim, according to the report. Dudley repeatedly told him he was an affectionate person who needed touching.

Dudley has not been charged with any crimes in connection to these accusations. WCTV reached out to Dudley, and he referred us to his attorney, who has not responded to our requests for comment.

