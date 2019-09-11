Stabbing suspect sparked by potential job loss, called pastor before attacks

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- New details have been released regarding the stabbing attack at Dyke Industries on Wednesday afternoon, perpetrated by 41-year-old Antwann Demetris Brown.

The Tallahassee Police Department says on Wednesday at 8:33 a.m., the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a 911 call in reference to multiple people being stabbed in the 2000 block of Maryland Circle.

Officials say the suspect was described as a black male with a beard, wearing a Florida Gators shirt, and explained the caller was hiding and "Antwann," was "stabbing everyone."

TPD says arriving officers discovered five victims who were stabbed at the business, all of which were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say as Brown was attempted to be apprehended, he kicked at one of the officers but was taken into custody.

According to TPD, during an interview of Brown, officials noticed blood beneath Brown's fingernails and suspected blood stains on Brown's shirt.

Officials say witnesses observed the attack, but not all knew what Brown was using.

Authorities say one witness, who called CDA to report his concern for Brown's pending actions, told authorities he was Brown's pastor and had been called by Brown before the incident, asking him to pray for him and forgive him.

Officials say after his conversation with Brown, his pastor then reported the conversation to the police.

TPD says they spoke with the victims: One victim told officials he asked the suspect if he was management and was suddenly stabbed, another said he confronted Brown after being made aware of the attack and told Brown to leave.

According to arrest reports, a third victim was in their office near the attack and left their office to assist a victim before Brown attacked him.

TPD says a fourth victim was in the warehouse area of the building when he heard the incident and observed Brown on top of a victim before shoving him off, which Brown responded to by attacking the victim.

Officials say a fifth victim heard the attack in the general office area and went to help and saw another victim strike Brown with a piece of molding and attempted to separate Brown from another victim before being stabbed himself.

According to TPD, another victim also heard the attacks and called 911 when Brown approached them while armed with the knife. Police say the victim pleaded with Brown for their life, and Brown responded by saying, "i'm going to spare you this time," and exited the business.

Officials say victims suffered the following injuries:

Victim one was stabbed three times in the chest and once in the stomach



The second victim was stabbed once in the neck, three times in the left side of the abdomen and once in the clavicle



Victim three was stabbed once in the shoulder and forearm



The fourth victim was stabbed four times in "the area," of the hip/stomach

