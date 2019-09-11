Stabbing suspect sparked by potential job loss, called pastor before attacks

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 11, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- New details have been released regarding the stabbing attack at Dyke Industries on Wednesday afternoon, perpetrated by 41-year-old Antwann Demetris Brown.
The Tallahassee Police Department says on Wednesday at 8:33 a.m., the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a 911 call in reference to multiple people being stabbed in the 2000 block of Maryland Circle.
Officials say the suspect was described as a black male with a beard, wearing a Florida Gators shirt, and explained the caller was hiding and "Antwann," was "stabbing everyone."
TPD says arriving officers discovered five victims who were stabbed at the business, all of which were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Authorities say as Brown was attempted to be apprehended, he kicked at one of the officers but was taken into custody.
According to TPD, during an interview of Brown, officials noticed blood beneath Brown's fingernails and suspected blood stains on Brown's shirt.
Officials say witnesses observed the attack, but not all knew what Brown was using.
Authorities say one witness, who called CDA to report his concern for Brown's pending actions, told authorities he was Brown's pastor and had been called by Brown before the incident, asking him to pray for him and forgive him.
Officials say after his conversation with Brown, his pastor then reported the conversation to the police.
TPD says they spoke with the victims: One victim told officials he asked the suspect if he was management and was suddenly stabbed, another said he confronted Brown after being made aware of the attack and told Brown to leave.
According to arrest reports, a third victim was in their office near the attack and left their office to assist a victim before Brown attacked him.
TPD says a fourth victim was in the warehouse area of the building when he heard the incident and observed Brown on top of a victim before shoving him off, which Brown responded to by attacking the victim.
Officials say a fifth victim heard the attack in the general office area and went to help and saw another victim strike Brown with a piece of molding and attempted to separate Brown from another victim before being stabbed himself.
According to TPD, another victim also heard the attacks and called 911 when Brown approached them while armed with the knife. Police say the victim pleaded with Brown for their life, and Brown responded by saying, "i'm going to spare you this time," and exited the business.
Officials say victims suffered the following injuries:
TPD says Brown learned that business management was considering terminating him and upon learning of this, confronted management before leaving the building after a verbal argument and returning.
Brown is facing five charges of attempted first-degree murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is scheduled to have his first court appearance Thursday at 11 a.m.
By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 11, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says a Dyke Industries employee was arrested after five people were stabbed at the manufacturer along Maryland Circle on the city's northwest side.
Officers arrested Antwann Demetris Brown, 41, about 10 to 15 minutes after the first stabbing, Interim Police Chief Steve Outlaw said in a press conference. He was caught about a block away from the Dyke Industries building.
Brown is facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault, the State Attorney said.
Police say Brown got into an argument with another employee when he clocked in at 8 a.m. Brown was told to clock out, which he did at 8:20 a.m., then police were called at 8:33 a.m.
Outlaw says the department doesn't know what Brown did exactly during the time between clocking out and engaging the victims. Outlaw also says the argument with another employee didn't get physical.
Outlaw says it appears Brown sought out certain victims.
Police say there were no pending employment issues with Brown at Dyke Industries.
Police say he used a small, folding knife in the stabbing. His fellow employees armed themselves with what they could and held Brown at bay during the attack.
Outlaw says there is nothing to indicate that Brown was giving indications of his plans, motives or anything else ahead of time.
Outlaw also says Brown had been working at Dyke Industries for about three and a half months.
The officers who responded to the stabbing had been attending the city's 9/11 memorial service. Police don't believe the stabbing was related to 9/11.
"You can't help but wonder, on the first flush when you hear that, is this related to the anniversary? You just can't help but wonder that," Outlaw said. "Very, very sad occasion... But fortunately, from what we can tell, there was no relationship to the anniversary."
Investigators are continuing interviews with witnesses and victims, as well as looking at surveillance footage. Police will have a presence at the crime scene as they try to determine Brown's path and sequence of events.
"If you were on scene and didn't get a chance to talk with investigators, please give us a call," said TPD Spokesperson Damon Miller. "We'd like to thank the Tallahassee Fire Department, EMS, and also the Leon County Sheriff's Office for helping us out."
Police say they plan on searching Brown's house at The Dwellings at 5100 Blountstown Highway in Tallahassee. A spokesperson from The Dwellings confirmed that Brown has lived there since March.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Brown was convicted on drug and theft charges, with his first offense coming in 1996. Most recently, he was released from prison in July 2009.
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital says it received five patients, not six like it initially said, from the incident.
A hospital spokesperson says one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two others are in good condition.
The hospital says serious condition is the designation below critical condition. Fair condition indicates normal vital signs, but the patient may be uncomfortable, according to the hospital. Finally, good condition means vital signs are stable and normal.
TMH has a level two trauma center designation. It is the only trauma center in the Big Bend.
Maryland Circle is an industrial drive on the city's northwest side, near Mission Road and I-10.
Dyke Industries has locations across the southeast, including Tallahassee and two others in Florida.
It provides residential and commercial building materials including interior and exterior doors, millwork, and windows. According to manta.com, Dyke Industries in Tallahassee employs about 20 to 49 people.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information our reporter gathers at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.