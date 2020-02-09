Stabbing suspect arrested with TASER

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A stabbing suspect fled the scene and was arrested with the use of an armored police vehicle and TASER.

Shortly after 12 Sunday morning, Alex Jeter approached a man on Golf Terrace Drive and asked for a cigarette. The man gave one to him and for unknown reasons, Jeter pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Jeter, on the other hand, left the scene and ran back to his apartment.

Officers arrived at the residence and tried to contact Jeter. According to police, they could see him moving inside the apartment but he refused to come out.

Initial findings led officers to believe Jeter had a gun in the apartment. In response, Tallahassee Police Department sent an armored vehicle to the apartment building.

Eventually, they were able to determine Jeter did not have immediate access to a firearm. TPD says, they entered the apartment around 2:30 in the morning.

In the home, Jeter still refused to to cooperate with officers, which forced them to use a TASER.

Jeter was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

