Stabbing suspect killed in Tallahassee police shooting had lengthy criminal record

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee resident shot and killed by police Wednesday vowed they would never return to federal prison in a haunting Facebook live video posted the previous day.

Natosha “Tony” McDade, 38, died after a confrontation with police on Holton Street. Officers tried to stop McDade in connection with a deadly stabbing on Saxon Street minutes earlier.

“It’s just Tony the Tiger all alone coming for your blood,” McDade said in the Facebook Live post, “And after I get through killing you (expletive) I’m going to go back on live if I have the opportunity, because I will not be going back to prison.”

“Me and the law will have a standoff,” McDade said, “Because I’m fed up.”

The Bureau of Prisons web site shows McDade was just released from federal prison on January 17, 2020 after serving a ten year sentence on weapons charges.

McDade was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2009 for possession of a gun and ammunition by a convicted felon. Federal court records indicate McDade was sentenced to 10 years in prison on those charges to be followed by three years of supervised release.

“All I ask of you is to make sure my mother is fine once I depart,” McDade said in the Facebook Live post. “I am killing and going to be killed because I will not go back into federal prison.”

Leon County court records show that McDade was arrested a few weeks ago after a confrontation outside the Circle K on South Monroe Street in which a woman claimed McDade threatened her and pulled a gun on her.

The arrest affidavit dated May 4, 2020 says officers later talked with McDade, who admitted the two had argued outside the Circle K but told officers the gun in question was a BB gun. The affidavit says officers found that BB gun under the driver’s seat of McDade’s car saying it was “nearly identical to an actual firearm and was only determined to be a BB gun upon closer inspection.”

Leon County court records show McDade was charged with aggravated assault and released on bond the next day.

Leon County court records show McDade had several prior arrests between 1999 and 2009 including arrests for armed robbery, battery and forgery. Florida Department of Corrections records show McDade did two stints in state prison including five years on the armed robbery charge.

