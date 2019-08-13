Stanley, Hunter even more in sync ahead of 2019

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Another week closer to the kickoff of the college football season means another day on the practice field for the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The team is now just over two weeks away from their season-opening tilt against UCF in Orlando.

But, before they can start thinking about the Knights, FAMU is focused on self-improvement.

The team did quite a bit on Sunday in the team's first scrimmage. One of the key takeaways was the connection between quarterback Ryan Stanley and receiver Chad Hunter.

Hunter, a former Rickards High School stud, stepped onto the scene last year as a redshirt sophomore, racking up 555 yards (second-best on the team behind only Xavier Smith) and a team-high six touchdowns.

He quickly became one of Stanley's go-to receivers.

Now, entering 2019, Stanley says he and Hunter are even more in tune this fall.

"That's my guy man, we've been out here all offseason running routes out here," Stanley said. "We don't really have to go against a defense or one on ones, just worrying about ourselves and just working on timing, on routes, certain like 10-yard outs where I have to take no hitch and just get it to him before he's out his break, making sure before his heads turned around, ball's already in the air."

FAMU and UCF will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on August 29. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.