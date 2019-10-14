Stanley, Young honored with MEAC awards

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two Florida A&M Rattlers where honored with MEAC Weekly Honors following FAMU's win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

FAMU senior quarterback Ryan Stanley was named the conference's Co-Offensive Player of the Week while freshman and former Godby Cougar Kamari Young was recognized as the conference's Rookie of the Week.

Stanley threw for a career-high 427 yards on Saturday against the Bulldogs, breaking Quinn Gray's career passing record in the process, while completing 30 of his 49 passes to accompany a three touchdown performance.

Young caught two passes, including the 19-yard game winning touchdown with under a minute to play. The Tallahassee native has caught seven passes for 89 yards this season.

The Rattlers' win on Saturday snapped a 14-game losing streak to SC State.