Stanley named MEAC Offensive Player of the Year

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M quarterback Ryan Stanley has been named the 2019 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Stanley threw for 2,566 yards and 23 touchdowns this season and logged three 300-yard games, with a season-best 427-yard performance against South Carolina State.

"This means a lot to me," Stanley said. "When you see so many talented people who've won in the past, I'm humbled to have my name in this category."

Stanley led the conference in passing this season, averaging over 256 yards per game.

Over his career with the Rattlers, the Pembroke Pines native has set new school records in passing touchdowns (67), pass attempts (1,187), pass completions (636) and passing yards (8,424).

Stanley also boasts the best ever MEAC numbers in pass attempts and is second in conference history in total passing yards and completions.

The conference honor only adds to Stanley's postseason accolades this year. He was also named All-MEAC First Team Quarterback, a Black College Football Player of the Year Award finalist and HBCU Gameday/Protect Your Skull Offensive Player of the Year Finalist.

North Carolina Central's Darius Royster was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.