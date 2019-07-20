13 people hospitalized in Star Metro bus crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is working a crash involving a Star Metro Bus on North Duval Street. TPD posted the advisory to their Facebook page.

TPD says North Duval has been shut down from Carolina to Brevard Street, and will stay that way for a while. Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area if you can.

Due to the severity of the crash, TPD's homicide unit is on the scene, assisting in the investigation. Officials say 13 people have been hospitalized. Authorities will post an update once those roadways have been re-opened.

