StarMetro bus driver sings to spread joy during pandemic

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A StarMetro bus driver is hoping to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic by putting a smile on people's face through music.

Driver Derris Brundidge says he asked a passenger to record him singing at the end of his shift because he wanted to post something positive.

Brundidge has been driving fro StarMetro for 10 years and says he loves his job and enjoys people.

He says he wants people to know that you can be safe, but still have a little fun.