StarMetro ending weekday service early, limiting passengers due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee says it is modifying StarMetro services in an effort to address the local impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The City says beginning March 19, StarMetro will end weekday services at 8 p.m., but start times to routes will remain unchanged. The city adds bus capacity is being limited to no more than 15 passengers.

“StarMetro is actively monitoring all local, state and federal guidelines to limit group contact and encouraging individuals to only use public transportation for essential needs, such as work,” said Angela Baldwin, director of StarMetro. “As community members heed the advice of public health officials to socially distance, we are seeing a decline in ridership, and we thank our patrons for supporting our proactive measures to protect their health.”

StarMetro has enhanced cleaning protocols for all buses, as well as cleaning C.K. Steele Plaza each time a bus comes through.

