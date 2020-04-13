StarMetro creates protective barriers for its drivers

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- StarMetro buses are getting an upgrade; the City of Tallahassee is installing protective barriers around the drivers' seats.

A team of in-house mechanics are creating the shields.

The City looked into different options for the project, including ordering the shields. However, the cost of the barriers made elsewhere was too high.

Mechanics working at StarMetro instead began sourcing local supplies about two weeks ago.

They've worked round the clock to cut, sand, drill and install the shields on as many buses as possible.

"We draw out the designs that we need to cut, and we sand down the edges," said Fleet Service Manager Walter Kirkland.

"We start by drilling pilot holes just in the center," explained Michael Vaughan, a Supervisor of Equipment, Repair, and Service.

Vaughan and Kirkland walked WCTV through the process; just drilling each hole in the shield takes at least ten minutes.

Their team came up with the entire design for the shields.

"We started dabbling with it a little bit here and there. We made some cardboard cut-outs, and we started playing with it a little bit until we could come up with a design that would would assist the driver with a little more protection than they had," said Vaughan.

At least 50 buses now have the shields; there are three types, each a different size and cut.

"We all know the buses inside and out, from bottom to top, and that just helped lead us to creative design and what we do," said Vaughan.

Natasha Bellamy has been a driver for five years and says she's thrilled about the extra protection.

"No one's able to breath on us! You know how someone will come up and ask you a question, so that shield, it creates a barrier between us and the patrons," said Bellamy.

The City of Tallahassee has also implemented strict cleaning procedures and allows only 15 people on a bus at a time.

"Before on regular hours, these buses can get pretty packed," said Bellamy.

Bellamy says her job is important, because StarMetro is essential to its passengers.

"This service is needed for some people, some people don't have any other options. And to be able to help, it's a good part."

There have been changes to the StarMetro schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic; weekday service is ending at 8:00 p.m., and all night and trolley service has been temporarily suspended.

