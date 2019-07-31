State Attorney Campbell halting many prosecutions of marijuana

Wednesday afternoon State Attorney Jack Campbell says he is halting the prosecution of many marijuana possession cases in the second circuit. Only a few months ago, the state of Florida legalized hemp, which looks and smells like marijuana.

The State Attorney shares that previously law enforcement agencies would be able to rely on their sense of smell or sight, "I used to be able to smell cannabis and I could take action because that smell in it of itself was evidence of a crime, that is no longer true."

Marijuana which is illegal, looks and smells the same as the legal hemp. Campbell observes, "It is the same plant. It smells like marijuana because it is marijuana it looks like marijuana because it is marijuana. It is just marijuana with less than .3% THC in it."

Because you can only tell the difference between the two based on the percent of THC, Campbell says it is a difficult distinction for law enforcement to make, "So instead of the officer just saying hey its marijuana, I now have probable cause to search your car, arrest you for possession, and take action. Now they have to be able to differentiate okay now I see cannabis is the concentration above or below .3%."

Those distinctions are currently not possible to make. Tests that law enforcement currently use, involve three capsules of liquid, that change colors to verify that the substance is in fact marijuana. The issue is that these tests do not inform law enforcement how much THC is in the substance. The percent of THC in the substance is the major deal-breaker, one that before, Campbell said was not needed.

"If it was cannabis it was illegal, if it included THC it was illegal. But now we have a certain circumstance that we need a quantitative test."

Campbell shares that as of now, his office in partnership with FDLE, The Florida Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Marijuana, are working to find that new test. What it will be and how it will work is still unknown, but Campbell says that the solution may come sooner than later and possibly from a private lab. The issue that the State faces is how much these new tests will costs.

In the meantime, Tallahassee Police Department releasing this statement in response to the State Attorney's message:

The Tallahassee Police Department has received the letter from State Attorney Jack Campbell stating that at this time his office will no longer be prosecuting possession of marijuana cases.

TPD wants to remind citizens that while hemp is legal, marijuana is still illegal in the State of Florida. TPD will continue investigating suspected marijuana cases. In the event that probable cause is established TPD will seize the evidence for potential prosecution.

Leon County Sheriffs Office also released a statement. It highlighted that although K9 and human sense of smell and sight is no longer a true indicator to finding probable cause, they will find other circumstantial evidence.

Campbell says the road ahead is a long one, "I think it is going to be a double edged sword I think candidly you are going to end up with some people who will avoid arrests and prosecution because we are not able to do the testing. I think you may end up with people with hemp that may be arrested because law enforcement may think that it is illegal marijuana."

The hope is that soon a cost effective and accurate test becomes available, that will be able to differentiate between marijuana and hemp.