State University System to present guidelines for reopening campuses this month

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The State University System Task Force says they have been directed to develop "guidelines to present," to a public Board of Governor's meeting later this month regarding a framework to re-open university campuses this fall.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BOG Chair Syd Kitson. “Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the Board’s rigorous academic performance and student success goals.”

“Over the last few months the State University System has risen to the COVID-19 challenge by nimbly and effectively moving classes to remote instruction, and also stepping up by giving back to their communities and leveraging their expertise to address some of the most critical challenges posed by this global pandemic,” said Chancellor Marshall Criser, III. “As we move forward with a framework for the fall, we will be mindful that a healthy campus environment and academic rigor remain paramount.”

The system says the initial guidelines will be presented at a meeting on May 28. Then, universities will present individual plans based on guidelines at a June 23 meeting.

