State drops fraud charges against Denise Williams

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, the state announced they are dropping insurance fraud charges against Denise Williams.

In documents filed with the court Tuesday morning, prosecutor Jon Fuchs said their main goal of ensuring Denise Williams did not profit from her husband’s death has been fulfilled.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison in December 2018 for the 2000 duck hunting disappearance and death of her husband Mike Williams.

Court documents say all of Denise Williams’ assets have been turned over to Mike Williams’ heir. Fuchs would not confirm if that is the couple’s daughter.

