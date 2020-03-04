State files suit against disgraced domestic violence organization

By: Capitol News Service

March 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The State of Florida filed suit against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence and its former CEO Tiffany Carr Wednesday.

Carr received millions while shelters and victims suffered funding shortages.

The suit alleges breach of contract, breach of the implied duty of good faith and duty, and breach of fiduciary duty.

Carr is facing allegations of fraud.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the suit seeks to freeze the assets of the coalition and preserve evidence.

“I am disgusted at the mismanagement and the greedy misuse of public funds that were meant to assists victims of domestic violence across the state of Florida. The damage caused by Miss Carr and the leaders of the coalition will certainly take time to repair,” said Moody.

Criminal charges remain possible.

Last week, state lawmakers changed the law that named the coalition as the only funding conduit between the state and 42 local shelters.

