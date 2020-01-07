State funds spur grocery store project in Greenville

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 6, 2020

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Recently announced state grants will help jump-start a revitalization project in this small town. It all centers around a new grocery store in the works.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars in grants, mostly headed to rural Florida towns. The town of Greenville received more than $600,000 in grants from various state agencies.

According to Greenville City Manager Edward Dean, the funds will help demolish a row of buildings in what used to be a busier downtown section of Greenville. Crews are just a few weeks away from beginning the work.

In comes a new grocery store. Dean says the store will give residents a chance to purchase fresh produce without having to travel at least thirty minutes. For those with few means of transportation, that's a game changer, he said.

Across the street, construction continues on a new community center in town. It will serve as both a youth center on one side and a senior center on the other. Dean expects the center to open later this year.