State keeping a close eye on Dorian

By: Capitol News Service

August 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- The state’s Emergency Management Center has not yet been activated for Tropical Storm Dorian, in part, because there is little information about what the storm may do as of now.

It must still pass through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where mountains may weaken the storm.

State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said more than anything else, people need to pay attention.

“Obviously, we understand this is not Hurricane Michael or Hurricane Irma, but every storm is different and challenging, and as we get into the holiday weekend, we want to make sure everybody has seven days of water and food, medical supplies and prescription drugs is thats something that you need. Please continue to watch the news these things can change very quickly,” said Moskowitz.

Emergency managers says they are in contact with sports officials over this weekend’s FSU game in Jacksonville, but no decisions on the game have been made.

Under the new administration, more supplies are being pre-positioned around the state for quicker access where ever they may be needed.

