State leaders call on Congress to pass Hurricane Michael relief bill

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida state officials are holding a press conference at the State Capitol today to discuss Hurricane Michael relief.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to Congressional leadership today requesting immediate action on the passage of a Hurricane Michael relief bill to aid in the recovery efforts for the Florida Panhandle.

A statement released by Patronis' office reads, "It has been over six months since the Category 5 storm made landfall and impacted areas still do not have congressional relief dollars."

"It is infuriating that Congress has done nothing," Patronis said at the press conference.

CFO Patronis was joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, State Senator George Gainer, State Senator Bill Montford, State Representative Loranne Ausley, State Representative Brad Drake, and State Representative Jay Trumbull.

Sen. Bill Montford said, “The federal government has not done its job. It’s time for the federal government to step up and do its job.”

Commissioner Nikki Fried added, “This is about humanity and the future of our state. The fact that we have waited six months is absolutely unacceptable.”

Watch the press conference below:

To view Patronis' full letter to Congress, click here.