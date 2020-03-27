State of emergency declared in Grady County

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Government officials in Grady County, and the cities of Cairo and Wigham are declaring a joint state emergency, closing all non-essential businesses.

Beginning Saturday, March 28, any facility used for, "entertainment, socializing, grooming, or general health and well-being purposes" must close until April 13. That does not include places like grocery stores, gas stations, banks, hardware stores or carry-out restaurants.

The local governements are asking residents to shelter in place between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Officials are also asking that the community limits leaving their homes during the day, only for essential business.

City and county officials are following CDC guidelines to limit gatherings to fewer than ten people. For businesses and organizations still open, they're asked to keep patrons a minimim of six feet apart.

According to the resolution, "If COVID-19 spreads into Grady County at a rate comparable to the rate of spread in other affected areas in Southwest Georgia, it may greatly strain the resources and capabilities of county and municipal governments, including public health agencies, that provide essential services for containing and mitigating the spread of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19."

Local officials say anyone who violates the order could be arrested.

The order will be in effect March 28 through April 13.