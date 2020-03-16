State ramps up free meal efforts amid school closures

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With the coronavirus keeping schools closed, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is ramping up efforts to continue providing free meals to students who rely on them.

The commissioner has activated the Summer BreakSpot program and so far nearly 1,000 locations across the state have been activated.

The Commissioner said she only expects more pickup locations to come online.

“There's about 250 million meals that we give out between breakfast and lunch and that's about two million kids. So those are a lot of kids that, that's the only meal that they're getting a day, whether it's breakfast and lunch or just lunch and so it's so important that when we have these school closures that we are protecting our children and making sure that we don't have kids that are going hungry,” said Fried.

