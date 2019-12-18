State workers demand 5% raise

By: Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- State workers will have Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve off this year, but unions representing them argue what they really need is a pay raise.

Florida has the lowest per capita number of state employees in the country and tax payers spend less than half the national average to pay their salaries.

Despite being efficient, state employees have seen just two pay raises since 2006.

In that same time, their spending power has decreased 25%, when accounting for inflation.

“It's about time you recognize the work of your public servants,” said David Jacobsen, President of AFSCME Retirees, which represents retired state workers.

During a rally the State Capitol Wednesday, workers demanded a 5% pay raise.

Currently, eight out of ten state employees average just over $37,000 a year.

“It is not something you can raise a family on and beyond that, there's many employees that make significantly less than that. I make $26,000 a year,” said Jordan Scott with AFSCME Local 3037.

The rally came a day after Governor Ron DeSantis announced state workers will get Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve off, and while unions appreciated the gesture, they said it won’t put more money in workers’ pockets.

“He [the governor] mentioned in his article yesterday, that they do work hard, but he just wants to give them those two days off for holidays, but they have to go home and face those kids that they can't get them what they want for Christmas?” said State President of AFSCME Council 79 Vicki Hall.

There some signs of hope.

Senate President Bill Galvano hasn’t ruled out a raise.

“It's not off the table to take a look at how we are paying our state workers,” said Galvano.

Looking ahead, unions said ultimately, a two to three percent raise each year is in order to keep state workers afloat.

Unions representing state employees will undergo one last round of negotiations this year on December 30.

So far, they’ve described the described the talks as unproductive.