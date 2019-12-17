State workers to get New Year's Eve and Christmas Eve off, Gov. DeSantis says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that state workers will have New Year's Eve and Christmas Eve off this year.

DeSantis says he takes pride in the hard work state employees put in for 2019.

“In 2019, we secured historic achievements on behalf of the people of Florida and our dedicated state employees played a critical role in these accomplishments,” DeSantis says. “I am proud to recognize our state employees for their hard work and efforts in this way. The First Lady and I extend our thanks and best wishes to state employees and their families this holiday season and we look forward to an equally productive year in 2020.”

Although state offices will be closed on those days, some critical state employees may not be able to take those days off. Those employees can use the time at a future date and should hash that out with their direct supervisor, the press release said.

These office closures are in addition to regular office closures on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

