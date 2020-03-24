Stay-at-home order issued for Moody Air Force Base

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WCTV) -- In connection with an order issued by Lowndes County earlier on Tuesday, Moody Air Force Base has issued a stay-at-home measure in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The stay-at-home order, posted to Facebook by 23d Wing Commander, is mandatory for military members.

The full text of the Facebook message can be seen below.

Today, March 24, Lowndes County and the Cities of Valdosta, Remerton, Hahira, Lake Park, and Dasher issued a Local Emergency Management Purpose Order. This order went into effect today at noon and will last until noon on Monday, April 6.

As part of this order, residents are encouraged to adhere to a voluntary STAY-AT-HOME measure unless they are traveling to or from work, participating in outdoor exercise activities, or visiting an essential business, for example but not limited to grocery stores, banks, hospitals, or daycare facilities.

To ensure Team Moody Airmen and families are not left wondering if this guidance applies to them, I’ve issued a similar STAY-AT-HOME order effective, 2359 on March 24, that is mandatory for military members. For our other Team Moody members, to include our civilian work force and dependents, this order is highly encouraged but please understand that the City/County Order can be legally enforced for those who live in the aforementioned cities/counties.

Both local government and installation command STAY-AT-HOME orders should be adhered to with the following exceptions:

- To perform essential duties such as work to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military, and other essential duties outlined in the Governor’s order.

- To take actions for their health and safety, or for the health and safety of their family, household members, or pets (examples: obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a healthcare professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home).

- To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and/or their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as food and household supplies, dry goods, pet supplies, and other products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

- To engage in outdoor activity that complies with social distancing requirements of at least 6 feet, such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, running, biking, or fishing.

The STAY-AT-HOME orders issued by the Governor and our local civilian governing bodies are mandatory and apply to ALL Team Moody members, dependents including active duty, dependents, and civilian employees. We have been directed by Lowndes County and all the cities within the county not to patronize the below establishments:

- All gyms and fitness centers (as well as all entertainment and recreation facilities such as dance studios, gymnastics, trampoline parks, etc.) have been directed to close during the period of this order.

- All restaurants must implement employee screening and prohibit any employee from entering the restaurant if they show symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with any person(s) known to be infected with COVID-19.

- No worship service gatherings may be held if they are attended by more than ten people. Faith-based organizations are encouraged to live stream or use remote service options.

We are confident that compliance will help limit the spread of COVID-19. This and many other measures taken to flatten the curve is our most effective means at balancing the need to protect our community while being ready to accomplish our mission.

View the full Emergency Management Purpose Order or the latest Moody specific guidance at https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/COVID-19/.

- Tiger 01