Stay informed on coronavirus updates

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) — The key to staying ahead of the coronavirus is simply to stay informed. We have compiled a list of resources to help you do that.

WEBSITES

CDC.GOV

HHS.GOV

NIH.GOV

PHONE NUMBERS



CDC QUESTIONS: 800-232-4636

HHS QUESTIONS: 877-696-6775

Tips to avoid spreading the virus seem obvious but are worth repeating.



Avoid close contact with those who are sick.



Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.



Stay home when you are sick.



Wash your hands.



Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it away

The Center for Disease Control says risk of contracting the coronavirus in the U.S. is still very low. They urge everyone to stay calm and go about your day normally.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved