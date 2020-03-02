Steeds Run rebuilds after the March 3rd Tornado outbreak

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2nd, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, FLA (WCTV) -- A community continues to recover after an EF 3 tornado ripped apart homes along Baum road in Leon and Jefferson counties March 3, 2019.

Barry Hoffman, of Steeds Run, remembers the natural disaster that destroyed his neighbors’ homes.

"We lost our barn, we lost our tin roof. We had some holes in our roof, but luckily we were better off than our neighbors down the road," Hoffman said.

A few doors down, Amanda Guthrie was home alone with her one year old son during the storm.

"There wasn't much time to think about what was happening. But, it was very loud, my ears popped from the pressure difference. I couldn't hear much of what was going on outside. I wasn't sure the damage until I came out after," Guthrie explained.

When she walked outside, her shed and horse barn were destroyed.

Since then, the horse barn has been rebuilt.

When Hoffman got outside, he heard his neighbor hollering for help.

"We got our flashlight, ran across in the rain, and found her and put her in her van. Which, her van was in her garage and ended up in her living room.“

A year later, houses along Baum Road are still being rebuilt.

According to the National Weather Service's survey, the twister touched down close to the US-90 and Crump Road intersection. It would then wreak havoc for six and a half miles.

