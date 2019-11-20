Still Unhappy: More than 80 Residents frustrated over ongoing mail issues

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Last month, WCTV reported on people across 45 different neighborhoods in Tallahassee, telling us that they were experiencing several issues getting their mail.

Among those issues; late mail, missed deliveries, among others. More than 80 people who are part of a neighborhood group chat app called 'NextDoor' say the problems they were having still have not been resolved.

In October, Floyd Wagoner, a Strategic Communications Specialist with the US Postal Service for the Gulf Atlantic District, said, in part, that "Local postal managers are taking immediate action to address and resolve these issues..."

However, weeks later, many residents still have not seen any improvement, and they are hoping something finally gets done.

Cris Garrison lives in Buck Lake. She says she started noticing something was amiss with her mail about a year ago. She recalls one instance where her income tax paperwork never arrived.

"We don't know where it ended up...have no clue, just did not end up where it was supposed to," Garrison said.

She says she has dealt with it all. Garrison says most Saturdays, she does not receive mail. She expresses there have been times when she was home, looking out her window, to see the mailman try to balance a package on top of her mailbox, instead of putting it into one of the three boxes of different sizes she has for packages and mail.

She also says that when she does receive packages, they are left on the floor, or thrown over her fence. But most recently, "I got about six peoples electric bills," which she personally hand delivered to her neighbors.

She herself says she has lost orders, tax papers, and this week, a very important check that did not make it's way into her multiple mailboxes.

"Let's see Friday, Monday Tuesday Wednesday, tomorrow's Thursday, it should be here by now. Nothing takes that long and it's not here. I haven't...as a matter of fact, I don't think we got any mail today I haven't seen any."

Over in Forest Heights, Lisa McCorkle says the same thing.

McCorkle suffers from disabilities and she relies on pick ups and drop offs, which she claims have not been happening, "They wouldn't come. I would call a manager and one manager told me text me every time you have a pickup on top of scheduling it online, and I still wasn't getting pickups."

McCorkle says she has spoken to about eight managers locally, 10 other managers at higher levels. All to discuss deliveries and outgoing mail, "They split the routes sometimes between six people, and if the wrong person has the pickup request it doesn't get done. I have had somebody show up five days later for a pickup."

McCorkle recalls one instance where she says she had a package left behind, and finally after numerous calls, it was picked up on day three. She says she has been in correspondence with the local manager, who has her email and text him to make sure that pick ups were happening and to follow up on them.

But she says the late arrivals and poor customer service are frustrating,

"When I was told to call the 1-800 by multiple people, I just chuckle because it doesn't help, it doesn't do anything. I have called the postmaster, no return anything from them."

Garrison herself has gone in person multiple times to complain.

"He told me that they were working on it basically," she said. "But, like I said, we got our neighbors mail again."

"We are not messing around with stuff you are messing with people's livelihoods," Garrison continues, "When they depend on their bills and stuff to get there."

Looking through the email chains, McCorkle states, "A lot of people rely on the post office and if they are not functioning we can't function as easily and it's really stressful."

WCTV has reached out to the post office again, and they have released this statement:

"The Tallahassee US Postal Service team is currently investigating this issue and plans to provide a statement to WCTV by tomorrow."

