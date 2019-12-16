Stocks rise on Wall Street as rally stretches to fourth day

Stocks are climbing broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, placing the major indexes on track for more record highs.

Surprisingly strong economic reports on China’s economy helped drive the rally.

That’s layered on top of investor optimism from last week’s initial trade deal between China and the United States, which removed some of the uncertainty that has hung over businesses and investors.

Energy stocks are at the head of the pack after the price of oil added to its gain last week.

Health care and technology stocks account for much of the rally.

Financial and communication services companies are also particularly strong.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.