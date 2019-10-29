Stolen vehicle ditched after high-speed chase through Colquitt County

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

October 29, 2019

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) -- A vehicle that was reported stolen out of Southern Florida was involved in a high-speed chase through Colquitt County Monday night, according to Doerun Police Chief Frank Pierce.

Pierce said around 10 p.m., an officer pulled over a truck with no tag.

The woman driving the vehicle said the truck belonged to the man sitting in the back seat, who told the officer his tag had been stolen over the weekend and he hadn’t had a chance to replace it yet, explained Pierce.

Pierce told WALB that while the officer was talking to the occupants of the truck, the man jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off.

Police said the chase reached speeds up to 110 mph.

Pierce and Chris Robinson, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator, said deputies deployed stop strips near GA-33 and GA-133.

The truck then went the wrong way around the roads surrounding the courthouse, according to Pierce.

Officers said they lost the truck but later found it ditched in an alley behind the Moultrie Observer.

Robinson said the woman was dropped off but they left identification in the vehicle.

Police said the suspects are believed to be from Southern Florida.

The suspects are not in custody but police said charges will be filed against them.

Robinson said traffic was light and no one was hurt during the chase.

