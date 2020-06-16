Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash on US 90

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen vehicle pursuit led to a crash on US 90 near I-10, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Both people, the juvenile driver and 20-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital to get treated, troopers say.

FHP says the driver will be charged with stealing the vehicle, and possible charges are pending against the passenger as well.

The juvenile driver had been reported as a missing person, troopers say.

Around 8 a.m., FHP says the Madison County Sheriff's Office notified them that deputies were pursuing a vehicle traveling west on I-10. Deputies pursued it down exit 209, and the vehicle subsequently crashed when it exited off 209A as it entered the curve.

There were no injuries to other people in this crash, according to troopers.

