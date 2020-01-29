Stop the Gun Violence rally held at Rickards High School

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Love. That's what Tallahassee resident Sterling Westberry says motivates him and others to encourage teens to stop the violence.

Westberry spoke to the male students of Rickards High School Wednesday morning.

He and several other community members and leaders participated in a Stop the Gun Violence assembly.

Westberry shared his story of how he is an ex-felon and now a business owner.

15-year-old Troy Holmes says the messages about crime hits close to home.

He was friends with the 16-year-old who was killed back in September.

De'Quan Davis was shot at the Governor's Square Movie Theater.

"When he first moved to Tallahassee, I was one of the first people he met. Since then, we were close. I feel like the things they're talking about can change some people's life about being in the streets and stuff," Troy said.

FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons and Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna were among the speakers.

Wednesday marked the second time the gun violence assembly has been held at a high school.

The first two were at middle schools.

