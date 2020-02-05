Store clerk shoots at alleged attempted armed robber; Tallahassee Police investigating

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an alleged attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Old Bainbirdge Road.

The clerk who called authorities tells WCTV a man came into the store with a gun attempted to rob the store. The clerk says he shot at the man before he ran out of the store and fled the scene.

TPD are searching for the suspect.

The clerk described the man to WCTV as a black man with an oozie-style handgun wearing dark blue pants and a t-shirt on his face.

The clerk says they will give surveillance video to police.

WCTV has reached out to TPD but have not heard back regarding the incident.