WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of storm damage across the county, specifically along Smith Creek Highway.

Several tree branches have fallen on power lines, causing outages in the area.

We are not hearing any reports of injuries associated with the damage at this time.

We have a reporter at the scene and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.