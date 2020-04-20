NWS reporting storm damage in Big Bend and South Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Storms early Monday morning caused several trees to fall across the WCTV viewing area, according to the National Weather Service.

In Wakulla County, thunderstorm wind damage caused numerous trees to fall across Shadeville Road around 5:10 a.m., NWS says. The NWS also says there were other locations across Wakulla County that had large trees down.

The NWS says thunderstorm wind damage downed trees on East Bloxham Street near Ben Stoutamire Road in Leon County around 4:50 a.m. A tree also blocked half of the road at West Tennessee and Blountstown Street at 5:10 a.m., according to NWS.

In Lafayette County, the NWS says one tree was down near North County Road 53 and Northwest County Road 348 around 6:30 a.m.

NWS also reported tress down in southern Miller County in South Georgia around 1:30 a.m. A WCTV viewer messaged us on Facebook with more information: They said a tree was down on Whites Bridge Road near Baker County.

