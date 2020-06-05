Storm surge watch issued for Big Bend coast

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Storm Surge Watch for a portion of the Big Bend's coastline. Meteorologists say two to four feet of surge is expected.

Areas impacted by this watch include the coastal portions of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties. The watch will remain in effect through Monday, June 8.

According to the National Weather Service, "a Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising

water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within

this area within the next 48 hours."

While the NWS is forecasting two to four feet, our PinPoint Weather team is expecting lower amounts within the Big Bend area.

