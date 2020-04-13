Storms left behind debris from high wind gusts

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The low pressure system that swept across the United States last night brought everything from snow in the midwest to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the southeast.

As the line of storms made its way into the Big Bend and South Georgia, high wind gusts downed trees and power lines across the region.

In the Big Bend, trees fell on power lines in Jackson County. In Leon County, a large tree fell on Iamonia Street around 7 a.m. Jefferson County also saw downed trees around 8 a.m. Monday in Dills and along Peter Brown Lane in Thomas City.

Taylor County saw trees down on Slaughter Road from thunderstorm wind damage around 9 a.m. Winds brought both trees and power lines town after 10 a.m. in Suwannee County.

Trees blocked the southbound lane of US 91 in Seminole County in South Georgia. Trees also fell along highway 93 in Grady county. Lowndes County received wind damage near US 41 at 7:30 am toppling more trees.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee will conduct surveys on Tuesday to further examine damage caused by the line of storms and determine if any tornadoes touched down during the event.

