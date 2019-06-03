Street sweeper catches on fire on Bainbridge road

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) – A City of Bainbridge street sweeper caught on fire Monday morning as workers were preparing to pave Randolph Street.

Bainbridge Public Safety says the operator of the sweeper was able to jump off of the machine when he noticed the flames, and he was not injured.

Officials confirm the street sweeper is a total loss.

Alice Street between Tallahassee Highway and Lake Douglas Road was blocked to traffic as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Alice Street has since reopened.