Stretch of I-10 closed in Madison and Suwannee counties due to strong winds, low visibility

February 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol will be shutting down I-10 in Madison County from mile marker 262 to mile marker 275 in Suwannee County due to zero visibility caused by dust from nearby fields.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the closure begins at the Lee exit. It also says deputies are responding to multiple downed trees from the strong winds throughout the county.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto County Road 255 to US 90. Westbound interstate traffic will be entering Madison County on US 90.

The sheriff's office says to expect heavy congestion and delays in the Lee community area.

Deputies say to use caution when traveling on highways and roads.

