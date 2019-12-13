Strong to severe storms possible Friday night, early Saturday morning

Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Dec. 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — There is a low chance of severe weather Friday night into early Saturday morning as a storm is expected to quickly make its way through the Southeast.

The Storm Prediction Center placed the Big Bend and parts of South Georgia - including Valdosta - under a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe weather. The rest of South Georgia was under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk.

A trough of low pressure was leaving the Midwest and entering the Deep South early Friday afternoon. This trough is expected to help develop a center of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico later in the day. A stationary front across Central Florida is exempted to become a warm front and move northward late in the afternoon into the evening Friday. The front will move northward and bring in more moist air into the area. The moisture will aid in thunderstorm development.

With the expected warm front, development of the low, the upper-level trough, additional moisture, and some higher winds just above the ground, the elements are there for a couple of thunderstorms to reach severe limits Friday night and early Saturday morning. The possible hazards include damaging winds and an isolated tornado or tow. The risk is low, but not zero.

Models have been suggesting a squall line would enter the western pat of the viewing area (Donalsonville, Quincy, Apalachicola) before midnight and the line moving out of places like Valdosta and Live Oak by around 5 a.m.

Since the line of showers and storms is expected to move through the area overnight, be sure to have a way to receive warnings. Our WCTV Pinpoint Weather App allows for the reception of location-based watches and warnings as long as the feature is enabled in the settings.

