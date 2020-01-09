Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday for Big Bend and South Georgia

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There is a chance of strong thunderstorms, with a threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado, for the Big Bend and South Georgia areas over the weekend.

There is a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe weather for the central and western Big Bend and Southwest Georgia area late Saturday afternoon and into the night, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A lesser, level 1 out of 5 (marginal) threat is in place for our eastern Big Bend and central-south Georgia counties.

A trough of low pressure aloft, along with a surface low and cold front, is expected to move east, then northeast from the Deep South to the Great Lakes Saturday afternoon and into the night. The trough will bring in some energy as it moves northeasterly. Deep wind shear, along with ample moisture, will help set the stage for the potential damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Limiting factors will include lower amounts of energy for thunderstorms, along with the departing trough bringing some of the energy with it. Also, with timing of arrival of a squall line during the evening and overnight hours, lack of daytime heating will help lower the threat.

So far, the time of arrival of a squall line, which may also bring heavy rain and lightning, will be the early Saturday evening for our western areas and overnight into early Sunday morning for areas in the east.

